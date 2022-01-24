Varney: Biden has himself to blame for this ‘back to the wall’ situation

In his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses problems mounting overseas as Russia and China "challenge" Biden's leadership, arguing the president has himself to blame for this "back to the wall" situation.

STUART VARNEY: This morning, Iran-backed rebels again attacked Abu Dhabi. Last night, Chinese warplanes flew close to Taiwan. Right now, Russia is threatening to invade Ukraine.

Our rivals and enemies are squeezing America. They are challenging President Biden because they think he's weak. These are dangerous times.

When the president seemed to ok a "minor incursion" into Ukraine, he looked weak. Jen Psaki had to walk it back, but the damage was done.

The Iranians, or their proxies, have attacked America's embassy in Iraq, and used drones and missiles to attack Abu Dhabi twice. No response that we know of, from the administration.

China repeatedly threatens Taiwan, a close American ally.

Overseas, we're not doing well.

However, with his back against the wall, pressured from all sides, the president is now getting tougher, at least with Russia. He is considering sending U.S. troops to Eastern Europe (not Ukraine) and extra ships and planes to NATO.

There's also a plan to restrict all-important computer chip supplies to Russia: that would hurt. And so would cutting them out of the international payments system: there's a plan for that, too.

He [President Biden] has himself to blame for this "back to the wall" situation. For the past year, his policies seemed incoherent, and his performance in public inspired no confidence.

But he is our president, and in dangerous times, it’s time to rally 'round. Let’s hope his newfound toughness with Russia works.