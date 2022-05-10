Varney: Biden ‘desperate’ for inflation solutions

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the Biden administration's desperation as inflation remains a top concern among voters, arguing the country's inflation problem will not be fixed by the president's left-wing policies.



STUART VARNEY: President Biden knows inflation is a big problem. It’s the number one concern for voters. With six months to go to the elections, he's desperate for solutions.

A half hour from now he will deliver his latest plan.

We are told he will propose spending a great deal of money, $1.2 trillion, to lower costs for families.

The theory is that subsidizing child care, cuts expenses and families are better off.

That’s pure politics.

A form of vote-buying. It will do absolutely nothing to get prices under control.

In fact, if the president does get to spend another trillion or so, inflation may get worse.

Yet again, the president is dancing the tune laid down by the far left of his party.

As inflation picked up, he blamed oil companies, meat packers and railroads. Before that he blamed Trump, and "excess" profits.

Again, pure politics. Not good policy.

Lowering costs for families is a long-term prospect. But voters face inflation now.

Gas up 48% this year over 2021, used cars up 35%, airline tickets, 23%, furniture, 15% and food at home, 10%.

This will not be fixed by spending more money.

Inflation is not fixed by chucking around trillions of taxpayer dollars, most of it borrowed.

In short, America's inflation problem will not be fixed by Biden's left-wing policies.