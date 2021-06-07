Historic Bitcoin conference in Miami: New tech jobs were brought to city, Mayor Suarez says

Mayor Francis Suarez discussed Miami becoming the hub for cryptocurrency companies on ‘Varney & Co.,’ suggesting all cities need to position themselves to ‘embrace the technological economy.’

MAYOR FRANCIS SUAREZ: We realize that, first of all, technology is not going anywhere; you can like technology, you can dislike technology, you can debate about some of the benefits and the detriments of it — but it's going to become an ever-increasing part of our world.

TRUMP: BITCOIN'S A SCAM, US DOLLAR SHOULD DOMINATE

And one of the ways that we thought we can do it and sort of turn the cruise ship of the reputation of our city from being a fun and sun place, a retirement community, to being a place where you can do serious work and where you can grow companies was to get involved in crypto and Fintech. And so that's why I did it. And we're starting to see the fruit of it.

