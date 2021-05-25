Farage on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leaving royal life: They ‘simply did not want to do the work’

Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage discusses Prince Harry’s latest criticism of the royal family on ‘Varney & Co.,’ arguing Americans will begin to see through the Prince’s ‘victimhood.’

NIGEL FARAGE: He's [Prince Harry] our most recent export to the USA. I don't want to see him back in the United Kingdom. But I've got a feeling that before too long, Americans will see through this victimhood story as well.

PRINCE HARRY RIPS PRINCE CHARLES' PARENTING, SUGGESTS ROYAL IS THE REASON HE 'SUFFERED'

You know, every claim he makes, such as we tried our hardest to make it work before we left or before, as we called it now makes it that's blown away by the fact we know they were in negotiations, the couple with Disney, with Netflix at least a year before they left.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS



If you're born into the royal family or you marry into the royal family, it's a life of extraordinary privilege. But it's a life of hard work as well. You know, a good working royal will do perhaps 300, maybe 400 engagements every single year. And what is clear is that Harry and Meghan simply did not want to do the work. And I have… no sympathy for them whatsoever.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW