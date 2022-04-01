Varney: America's individualist culture comes to the rescue

In his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney praises the freedoms in the U.S. as China locks down Shanghai's 26 million citizens over COVID-19 cases, arguing America's "individualist culture" and Constitution came to the rescue against government mandates.

STUART VARNEY: I'm very glad I live in America. This is a constitutional republic where the power of government is limited.

In countries where the government has all the power, life can be very different. I'm going to give you an extreme example, to make the point: Shanghai, China, is locked down.

26 million people.

The lockdown has just been extended, and it is extreme. If an apartment building registers one COVID case, the whole building is locked down for two weeks, and nearby buildings, even if they have no cases, are locked down for three days.

It gets worse: If residents test positive the animal control people appear at the door.

They are there to take away any pets. The owner has no choice. There is no appeal. Government has all the power.

I don't know about you, but I wouldn't be too happy if a government agent walked off with my dog!

During the pandemic, the authoritarians had their way in some states and Biden tried to force vaccination on big companies. But this is America, and Americans didn't take too kindly to lockdowns or vax mandates.

Republican states became free states and the Supreme Court gutted Biden's mandate.

Our individualist culture, and the Constitution, came to the rescue. It's a fine thing.