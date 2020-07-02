Zuckerberg to meet with civil rights leaders Tuesday: Report

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg will meet next Tuesday with the civil rights groups leading the “Stop Hate for Profit” advertising boycott, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The boycott, which involves hundreds of companies at this point, started Wednesday. The campaign wants Facebook to change its policies surrounding hate speech and language that incites violence.

Facebook did make a change last week, saying that they would start flagging some political content that violates their policies, but “Stop Hate for Profit” said in an update Monday that the changes are insufficient.

The Facebook executives will meet with leaders of the Anti-Defamation League, Color of Change, and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Bloomberg reports.

But a Facebook spokesperson told FOX Business Wednesday that the company won’t capitulate to the boycott’s demands.

“We take these matters very seriously and respect the feedback from our partners. We’re making real progress keeping hate speech off our platform, and we don't benefit from this kind of content,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement to FOX Business Wednesday. “But as we've said, we make policy changes based on principles, not revenue pressures."

Zuckerberg has touted free expression and criticized censorship in the past, sparking backlash inside and outside his company.

“I tend to think that if someone goes out there and threatens you to do something, that actually kind of puts you in a box where in some ways it’s even harder to do what they want because now it looks like you’re capitulating, and that sets up bad long-term incentives for others to do that [to you] as well,” Zuckerberg said in a video town hall last week, according to a transcript of the meeting obtained by The Information.

Facebook's executives may not need to worry about the boycott eating into the company's profits for now. Facebook says it has seven million active advertisers, which netted them $70 billion in advertising revenue last year. Huge advertisers like Starbucks and Pepsi have joined the boycott, but there are less than 1,000 total companies taking part as of Thursday.

