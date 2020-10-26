Zuckerberg says Facebook has helped roughly 4.4M people register to vote

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday that the social media giant has helped an estimated 4.4 million people register to vote using its platforms for the upcoming presidential election through its Voting Information Center.

The initiative, announced by Zuckerberg in June, has surpassed its goal to register at least 4 million people before Election Day.

"Today, we hit our goal," Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post. "We estimate we've helped 4.4 million people register across our apps -- based on conversion rates we calculated from states we've partnered with."

Facebook's voter information center has been displaying election information at the top of its apps for users of voting age in the U.S., including key voter registration deadlines and information on how to vote by mail. The tool also allows users to check their voter registration status.

The effort comes as Facebook is looking to avoid the intense scrutiny it faced over the spread of disinformation on its platform during the 2016 presidential election.

In addition to providing Americans with voting information, the company has created an independent Oversight Board and has launched a renewed and strengthened effort to remove certain posts and advertisements.

The company also said it has prohibited new political ads the week before the election, and will reject ads from candidates President Donald Trump or former vice president Joe Biden if either tries to prematurely claim victory. Facebook has also committed to cracking down on Holocaust denial, QAnon, and extremist groups.

The announcement comes just eight days before Election Day, with a record number of voters already turning out to perform their civic duty. According to the latest update from the Election Tracking Project, voters have cast more than 62 million early votes, with at least 41 million voting by mail and 20 million voting in-person.

The latest polling from RealClearPolitics shows former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate, with an average lead of roughly 7 percentage points. However, some individual polls forecasted the race will be a lot closer between Trump and Biden in states like Pennyslvania and Georgia.

Meanwhile, a NY Times/Siena poll and University of Houston poll showed President Trump leading in the state of Texas by a 4 to 5 point margin.

