Facebook's Zuckerberg dines with senators; now heads to Capitol Hill for questions

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg heads back to Capitol Hill Thursday after a high-powered dinner Wednesday night with several senators. But the pre-hearing dinner was the social media chief's idea.

"At Facebook’s request, Senator Warner helped organize a dinner meeting in Washington for Mr. Zuckerberg and a group of Senators," Rachel Cohen, a spokesperson for Warner said in a statement, "The participants had a discussion touching on multiple issues, including the role and responsibility of social media platforms in protecting our democracy, and what steps Congress should take to defend our elections, protect consumer data, and encourage competition in the social media space.”

Other members of the Senate attending the dinner included Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., a vocal critic of Facebook, and Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., who met separately with Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg's meetings and appearances on Capitol Hill, come as government regulators look into whether technology giants are violating antitrust laws.

Federal Trade Commission Chair Joseph Simons said during a Senate hearing this week that the agency is "actively investigating competitive activity" in technology markets.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election. (AP Photo/Al Expand

In July, the FTC approved a $5 billion fine against the social media company over how it handled users’ personal information.

Zuckerberg said in May that he backs a "more active role for governments and regulators."

"By updating the rules for the Internet, we can preserve what’s best about it — the freedom for people to express themselves and for entrepreneurs to build new things — while also protecting society from broader harms," he said in a statement at the time.

He also said he supports a government-approved independent body deciding what is terrorist content and hate speech.

"Internet companies should be accountable for enforcing standards on harmful content,” Zuckerberg said. “It’s impossible to remove all harmful content from the internet, but when people use dozens of different sharing services — all with their own policies and processes — we need a more standardized approach.”

Facebook Vice President Monika Bickert faced lawmakers' questions Wednesday on why a Facebook Live video of the Christchurch, New Zealand, mosque shootings was not taken down until an hour after it was posted.

Bickert said the company's artificial intelligence technology "did not spot violence in the video." She said the average time it takes its AI technology to spot a Facebook Live video that violates its policies is 12 seconds.