Zoom unveils new tool allowing users to host online events with paid admission

Zoom is looking to take on live event ticket sellers like EventBrite and Live Nation with its new “event discovery and monetization” platform OnZoom.

OnZoom allows paid Zoom account users to create, host and monetize traditionally in-person events like fitness classes, concerts, stand-up or improv shows, and music lessons on the Zoom Meetings platform.

The service allows businesses and entrepreneurs to list and sell tickets for one-time events, and event series and drop-ins for up to 1,000 attendees. The events can be viewed by anyone with a Zoom account.

Admission fees are paid using PayPal or a credit card, and tickets to events can be purchased as gifts. Organizers can also hold events for free or ask attendees to donate to specific nonprofits through fundraisers.

A public beta for OnZoom is available now and lists events with admission fees ranging from free to $50. OnZoom will become available worldwide in 2021.

The new service was unveiled on Wednesday as part of the video-conferencing company's ZoomTopia event. In addition, the event introduced “Zapps,” an integration of third-party apps.

Zoom says more than 35 companies are building such apps, including Asana, Atlassian, Box, Cameo, Chorus, Coda, Coursera, Docket, Dot Collector, Dropbox, Gong, Hubspot, Kahoot, Kaltura, LoomieLive, LucidSpark, Miro, Mural, PagerDuty, Pitch, Remix Labs, Rev, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Slack, Slido, Superhuman, SurveyMonkey, Thrive Global, Unsplash, Woven, Wrike, Weight Watchers, and Zendesk. It’s not clear when each of these will be available, though.

“Zapps help surface all the applications you need to be productive and enable the free flow of information between teams before, during, and after the meeting,” the company said in a press release. “Think of Zapps as an app store right where you need it most — in a Zoom meeting, chat, webinar, phone call, and even your contacts directory.”

The company will also unveil its end-to-end encryption next week to Zoom users as the company rolls out the first phase of its four-step security plan.

Zoom has surged in popularity this year as the coronavirus pandemic has forced live experiences to shutter across the globe and restrictions remain in place to limit in-person gatherings.

The company announced earlier this year that it had more than 300 million daily call participants. Zoom shares have risen more than 600% this year.

