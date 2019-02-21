What YouTube is doing after McDonald's, Nestle pull ads over graphic video

YouTube said it is taking drastic and aggressive action to tackle inappropriate content after a slew of big companies such as Nestle and McDonald's suspended advertising on its platform over questionable content featuring children.

Continue Reading Below

Nestle and Epic Games withdrew ads after a viral video from a blogger included inappropriate comments featuring underage girls in sometimes compromising positions.

McDonald's later followed, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The video in question received more than 1.7 million views.

In a statement to FOX Business, a YouTube spokesperson said it took immediate action by deleting accounts and channels as well as reporting illegal activity to authorities.

Advertisement

It has also disabled comments on tens of millions of videos that include minors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

However, YouTube admits there is still "more to do done" and it continues to work to improve and "catch abuse more quickly."

Additionally, it has terminated all accounts from users under the age of 13.