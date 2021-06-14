YouTube prohibits certain content from key masthead ad spot

Google announced on Monday that YouTube would stop accepting bookings for its prominent masthead ad spot from certain content categories, including political ads and prescription drugs.

The masthead ads are what users see spanning the top of their YouTube homepage, and the company has said its criteria for what is allowed in the key spot may be more restrictive than ads elsewhere within the platform.

CA OFFICIALS, BIG TECH AND BIDEN FIRM COORDINATED 'MISINFORMATION' CENSORSHIP BEFORE ELECTION: JUDICIAL WATCH

A Google spokesperson said in a statement on Monday that the company regularly reviews its advertising requirements to ensure they balance the needs of users and advertisers.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Today, we are updating those requirements to limit the categories of ads that are eligible to run on YouTube masthead inventory," the spokesperson said. "We believe this update will build on changes we made last year to the masthead reservation process and will lead to a better experience for users."

In addition to politics and prescription drugs, the other verticals that will no longer be able to book the YouTube masthead include ads that reference gambling-related content and alcohol.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Last year, Google said that it informed advertisers it was discontinuing the option for full-day masthead reservations, instead moving forward with more "targeted market-based options," according to the company.