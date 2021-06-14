Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

YouTube

YouTube prohibits certain content from key masthead ad spot

The masthead ads are what users see spanning the top of their YouTube homepage

close
The streaming service removed the tech giant following concern over demands the company made. video

Roku removes YouTube TV from store after anti-competitive concerns

The streaming service removed the tech giant following concern over demands the company made.

Google announced on Monday that YouTube would stop accepting bookings for its prominent masthead ad spot from certain content categories, including political ads and prescription drugs.

The masthead ads are what users see spanning the top of their YouTube homepage, and the company has said its criteria for what is allowed in the key spot may be more restrictive than ads elsewhere within the platform.

CA OFFICIALS, BIG TECH AND BIDEN FIRM COORDINATED 'MISINFORMATION' CENSORSHIP BEFORE ELECTION: JUDICIAL WATCH

A Google spokesperson said in a statement on Monday that the company regularly reviews its advertising requirements to ensure they balance the needs of users and advertisers. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Today, we are updating those requirements to limit the categories of ads that are eligible to run on YouTube masthead inventory," the spokesperson said. "We believe this update will build on changes we made last year to the masthead reservation process and will lead to a better experience for users."

In addition to politics and prescription drugs, the other verticals that will no longer be able to book the YouTube masthead include ads that reference gambling-related content and alcohol.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Last year, Google said that it informed advertisers it was discontinuing the option for full-day masthead reservations, instead moving forward with more "targeted market-based options," according to the company.