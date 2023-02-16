Expand / Collapse search
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki stepping down

Neal Mohan has been tapped to take over the role

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki announced Thursday that she will step down from her role.

Wojcicki wrote in a YouTube blog post that she "decided to step back from my role as the head of YouTube and start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I'm passionate about." She has been involved with Google for almost 25 years, including nine years at the helm of YouTube.

YouTube

In this photo illustration a Youtube logo seen displayed on a smartphone.  (Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"The time is right for me, and I feel able to do this because we have an incredible leadership team in place at YouTube," she said.

Wojcicki said Neal Mohan, currently YouTube's chief product officer, will be her successor at YouTube. 