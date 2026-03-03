X creators must disclose AI-generated armed conflict videos or face consequences

Creators who post artificial intelligence-generated videos of armed conflicts without clear disclosure will be penalized under new X policies aimed at preventing manipulation and misinformation.

Nikita Bier, head of product at X, announced the revisions to X's Creator Revenue Sharing policies in a post Tuesday.

"During times of war, it is critical that people have access to authentic information on the ground. With today’s AI technologies, it is trivial to create content that can mislead people," Bier wrote.

Users who post AI-generated videos of an armed conflict must now add a disclosure that it was made with AI, Bier said. Those who fail to add a disclosure will face a 90-day suspension from the platform’s Creator Revenue Sharing.

Any future violations will result in a permanent suspension from the program.

Bier said X will be flagged by any post with a Community Note or if the content contains metadata (or other signals) from generative AI tools.

"We will continue to refine our policies and product to ensure X can be trusted during these critical moments," Bier said.