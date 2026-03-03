Expand / Collapse search
Artificial intelligence
X creators must disclose AI-generated armed conflict videos or face consequences

Head of product Nikita Bier says permanent ban awaits repeat violators as platform fights war misinformation

Creators who post artificial intelligence-generated videos of armed conflicts without clear disclosure will be penalized under new X policies aimed at preventing manipulation and misinformation.

Nikita Bier, head of product at X, announced the revisions to X's Creator Revenue Sharing policies in a post Tuesday.

"During times of war, it is critical that people have access to authentic information on the ground. With today’s AI technologies, it is trivial to create content that can mislead people," Bier wrote.

Users who post AI-generated videos of an armed conflict must now add a disclosure that it was made with AI, Bier said. Those who fail to add a disclosure will face a 90-day suspension from the platform’s Creator Revenue Sharing.

Teenagers hold phones with X logo

Teenagers pose for a photo while holding smartphones in front of the X logo in this illustration Sept. 11, 2025. (Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration / Reuters Photos)

Any future violations will result in a permanent suspension from the program.

Bier said X will be flagged by any post with a Community Note or if the content contains metadata (or other signals) from generative AI tools.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc., appears during the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., Nov. 19, 2025 (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We will continue to refine our policies and product to ensure X can be trusted during these critical moments," Bier said.