Wynn's Encore casino to install robot bartenders behind-the-scenes

Encore Boston Harbor is taking the next step toward automating service jobs.

The casino owned by Wynn Resorts plans to replace some of its bartenders with machines that make drinks at the push of a button, according to the Boston Globe.

The machines work behind the scenes, preparing cocktails for patrons who are on the gaming floor.

About 50 people hold such jobs at the Everett casino, according to the casino.

Bartenders who directly serve patrons will remain in place.

Encore said the switch could result in some layoffs.

The MGM Springfield casino in Western Massachusetts has used the technology since it opened in 2018, and the casino’s parent company has since expanded the practice to properties in Las Vegas.

But Encore’s decision to replace with machines some jobs it had already created raised questions Thursday from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, which regulates casinos.

Encore said use of the machines will require a change to its liquor license, which the commission would have to review.

The casino expects the change to be in place within the next several weeks.