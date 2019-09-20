Here’s how many people make workplace email mistakes: Survey

Even though email is a central part of the American workplace, almost everyone who uses it makes errors, according to a new report.

On Wednesday, digital writing assistant Grammarly published the results of its survey on workplace emails, which found that 93 percent of respondents said they have made email blunders.

Of those blunders, 64 percent reported they made embarrassing typos or grammatical errors, 63 percent said they sent an incomplete email and 50 percent said the recipient misunderstood what they meant to say.

In fact, three out of five respondents said they have been embarrassed by a work email they’ve sent.

The survey also found that people frequently worry about their emails.

About three out of four people worry about whether their email will be understood and about half the respondents said they worry their emails are too long.

Before sending emails, Grammarly found that about 33 percent of women and 41 percent of men read their emails only once, while 56 percent of women and 48 percent of men read their emails between two and four times.

About a third of respondents also reported having an “unsend” function on their emails.

Grammarly also surveyed respondents about using exclamation points in workplace emails.

Thirty-seven percent of people said that one exclamation is appropriate while 19 percent said exclamations aren’t appropriate at all in workplace emails.

Meanwhile, 17 percent of respondents said two exclamations are okay, 4 percent said three are appropriate and 23 percent said “as many as are necessary” are acceptable.

For its findings, Grammarly surveyed more than 3,400 members of its community.