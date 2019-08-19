Workers admit to crying at work, majority blame it on these reasons: Report

It turns out, turning on the waterworks in the workplace is a thing.

Continue Reading Below

According to a new study from job search company Monster, eight out of 10 workers admitted to crying at work.

Nearly half of the 3,000 respondents said it was because of their bosses or co-workers, while 19 percent said personal problems were to blame.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In addition, 16 percent said the size of their workload caused them to shed tears. And 13 percent blamed bullying at work.

Advertisement

Around 14 percent of workers said they cry at least once a week, and sometimes daily, the survey found.