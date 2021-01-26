These wireless networks have fewest call issues, JD Power study finds

Verizon Wireless customers reported the fewest call issues in 2020, followed by AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint, J.D. Power's 2021 Wireless Network Quality Study found.

Continue Reading Below

Verizon has ranked No. 1 for having the fewest call issues per 100 mobile interactions and across six U.S. regions for 13 consecutive years, according to the J.D. Power study released Tuesday.

AT&T ranked No. 2, and T-Mobile ranked No. 3 in most regions, followed by Sprint, which merged with T-Mobile in April of last year. The study is based on responses from more than 33,000 wireless customers throughout the U.S. from July to December 2020.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC. 56.74 -1.67 -2.86% T AT&T INC. 29.20 +0.10 +0.33% TMUS T-MOBILE US 131.87 +0.77 +0.59%

"Mobile phones have evolved from their roots as a voice-only product to provide incredible network-connected, app-driven experiences,” Ian Greenblatt, managing director at J.D. Power, said in a statement Tuesday.

T-MOBILE SUFFERS ANOTHER DATA BREACH, CUSTOMER PHONE NUMBERS, CALL RECORDS POSSIBLY ACCESSED

Greenblatt added that "while there is room for an identifiable boost in call quality satisfaction, the hardware of modern phones are not the culprit of call quality problems," and "ensuring the prioritization of call quality within network traffic will improve their voice experiences, and with it, overall satisfaction."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

On average, call issues account for 12 problems per 100 mobile interactions -- the most-cited mobile device issue across the U.S., the study found.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

"Since it's based on consumer surveys, we view J.D. Power to be the voice of the customer," Kyle Malady, Verizon's chief technology officer, said in a statement. "Our continued success is a testament to the ongoing confidence our customers have in our network and a reflection of their experience."