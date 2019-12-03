Expand / Collapse search
Special guest at White House Christmas party: Foxconn billionaire

Gou said he wants to discuss the trade war to 'understand when there will be a fairly good conclusion'

Foxconn founder Terry Gou is expected to be in attendance at the upcoming annual White House Christmas Party, Reuters reported.

Gou told reporters Tuesday at the Taipei airport that he may meet with President Donald Trump during his 10-day visit to U.S. to discuss the U.S.-China trade war and his company's investment in Wisconsin.

The billionaire said he has two meetings lined up with Trump officials regarding investment and the trade war in an effort to “understand when there will be a fairly good conclusion," according to Reuters.

In this May 26, 2010 file photo, staff members work on the production line at the Foxconn complex in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, southern China.

Gou said Trump would be most interested in the screen-manufacturing company's investment in Wisconsin.

“If I bump into him I’ll tell him about the progress,” Gou said, adding, “In Wisconsin, it’s not easy to find this year’s target of 500 people. It’s very difficult."

The U.S. government in 2017 offered a $3 billion deal in special tax credits to Foxconn, which supplies key technology to Apple, as an incentive to build a $10 billion factory that the company said would delivery 13,000 jobs to the state.

Neither the White House nor Foxconn responded to FOX Business' request for comment.

