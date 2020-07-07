Where is SpaceX headquartered?

SpaceX is headquartered in Hawthorne, California, according to its website.

The aerospace manufacturer and space transportation company designs and builds spacecraft at the Hawthorne facility.

The company has also testing facilities where it tests engines, vehicle structures and systems on a 4,000-acre property in McGregor, Texas, as well as launch sites at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station and Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida; the Vandenberg Air Force Base in Lompoc, California; and in Boca Chica, Texas.

Some residents living near SpaceX's launch site in Boca Chica have complained about the company's presence in the once-quiet retirement neighborhood that SpaceX has since purchased almost in its entirety.

"People don't understand how clean and beautiful and pristine Boca Chica was," one former resident, Maria Pointer, previously told FOX Business. "It was that last place in the U.S. that was untouched and accessible ... to retirees, right on the ocean. It was a sanctuary for everything: Turtles, birds, an 8-mile-long beach."

Others have cheered the company for bringing thousands of jobs to these areas in California, Florida and Texas. SpaceX employs more than 6,000 workers.

