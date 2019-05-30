Waymo: Self-driving trucks returning to Phoenix

Self-driving big-rig trucks will once again hit the ground in Phoenix.

The vehicles will be tested in the city starting this week, Waymo, the autonomous vehicle company, announced on Twitter Wednesday.

“Our fully self-driving trucks are returning to Arizona to continue testing on Phoenix-area freeways,” the company announced. “Let us know what you think if you see them on the road!”

The vehicles previously ran in Arizona, Georgia and California, Suzanne Philion, a Waymo representative, told AZ Central.

“Trucking is a vital part of the American economy, and we believe self-driving technology has the potential to make this sector safer and stronger,” the company said online.

“Today, our Waymo Driver is learning to drive big rigs in much the same way a human driver would after years of driving passenger cars. The principles are the same, but things like braking, turning, and blind spots are different with a fully-loaded truck and trailer.”

Waymo was originally part of Google’s “Project Chauffeur” and is now a subsidiary of Alphabet. Its competitors include GM, Ford, Daimler, Toyota, BMW and Volvo which are all developing self-driving vehicles.

Fox Business’ Henry Fernandez contributed to this report.