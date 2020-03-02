Expand / Collapse search
Waymo raises $2.25 billion from outside investors, parent Alphabet

AutoNation and auto parts supplier Magna International Inc,open check books

FBN's Liz Claman interviews Waymo CEO John Krafcik, while riding in a self-driving car.

FBN's Liz Claman rides in a self-driving car with Waymo CEO John Krafcik

FBN’s Liz Claman interviews Waymo CEO John Krafcik, while riding in a self-driving car.

Waymo, the self-driving unit of Alphabet Inc, said on Monday it had raised $2.25 billion in its first external investment round.

In addition to Alphabet, investors include auto parts supplier Magna International Inc, with which Waymo has an assembly deal; U.S. dealership chain AutoNation Inc; the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and three large investment firms: Silver Lake, Andreessen Horowitz and Mubadala Investment.

Waymo did not provide a valuation.

Waymo is widely considered the leader in developing self-driving technology, but the company and its principal rivals are still years away from building large-scale business around that technology, analysts believe.

Last September, investment bank Morgan Stanley slashed its projected valuation of Waymo to $105 billion from its earlier estimate of $175 billion, saying the commercialization of self-driving vehicles and technology was taking longer than expected.

The valuations of Waymo's nearest competitors do not come close to Morgan Stanley's estimate for Waymo.

General Motors Co's Cruise has raised more than $7 billion from such investors as Honda Motor Co and SoftBank Group and is valued at $19 billion.

Uber Technologies' Advanced Technologies Group (ATG) has raised more than $1 billion from Toyota Motor Corp , Denso Corp and SoftBank and is valued at $7.25 billion.

Argo, which counts Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG as partners, has raised more than $2 billion and is valued at $7.25 billion.

