Virgin Galactic announces flight window for first private astronaut mission

Virgin Galactic completed its inaugural commercial spaceflight last month

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. announced its first-ever private astronaut mission on Thursday. 

The flight window opens on Aug. 10 and will be the aerospace company's second commercial spaceflight and seventh overall spaceflight. 

It is the third spaceflight this year and is flying three private passengers to space. 

The details of the flight manifest – including crew and pilots names – will be released at a later date. 

Virgin Galactic's new SpaceShip Two VSS Unity spaceship

Shown is Virgin Galactic's new SpaceShip Two VSS Unity spaceship during roll-out ceremony at the Mojave Air and Space Port on Feb. 19, 2016, in Mojave, California. (Photo by Ricky Carioti/ The Washington Post via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"The dynamic and inspiring crew onboard will showcase the importance of removing the barriers of entry to human spaceflight," Virgin Galactic said in a press release. 

Monthy flights to space are planned after "Galactic 02." 

The spaceflight will be livestreamed on VirginGalactic.com. 

The Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo space plane Unity returns to Earth

The Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo space plane Unity returns to Earth after the mothership separated at Spaceport America, near Truth and Consequences, New Mexico, on July 11, 2021. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Last month, Virgin Galactic completed its inaugural commercial spaceflight, known as "Galactic 01." 

Virgin Galactic's rocket-powered spaceplane in flight

This Thursday, June 29, 2023, image provided by Virgin Galactic shows the Virgin Galactic's rocket-powered spaceplane during a research flight before gliding back down to Spaceport America in southern New Mexico. With the research flight complete, Vi (Virgin Galactic via AP / AP Newsroom)

The mission carried 13 research payloads and three crew members from the Italian air force and National Research Council of Italy to conduct scientific experiments in a microgravity environment.

The flight launched from Spaceport America in the New Mexico desert.

The entire trip took about 90 minutes, and the space plane reached a peak altitude of more than 52 miles.

Richard Branson and Virgin Galactic's new SpaceShip Two VSS Unity spaceship

Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson rolls out his new SpaceShip Two VSS Unity during an event at the Mojave Air and Space Port on Feb. 19, 2016, in Mojave, California. (Photo by Ricky Carioti/ The Washington Post via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Virgin Galactic has been working for years to send paying passengers on short space trips and in 2021 finally won the federal government’s approval. 

The company completed its final test fight in May.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.