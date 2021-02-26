Expand / Collapse search
Virgin Galactic delays spaceflight test to May

Electromagnetic interference caused the spaceship’s onboard computer to reboot, resulting in an aborted mission last December

Spaceflight company Virgin Galactic has postponed its next mission to space from New Mexico until at least May after a December test flight was aborted due to computer malfunction.

An investigation by the company found that electromagnetic interference caused the spaceship’s onboard computer to reboot during the December flight, the Albuquerque Journal reported Thursday. That triggered a safety mechanism that shut down the engine and forced the VSS Unity’s two pilots to abort the mission and glide back to Earth.

