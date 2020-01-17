Videogame sales end 2019 with a downward trend

The videogame industry was glad to say good riddance to 2019.

The industry wrapped a down year with a fifth straight month of declining sales, suffering a 15 percent drop in December, the key holiday shopping season, according to Seeking Alpha.

December sales fell is $2.98 billion, along with a 19 percent decline in November, according to NPD Group.

The industry saw declines in December as well as the full year across the major metrics: hardware sales, software sales, accessories and game cards.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 48.84 -0.17 -0.35% AVTI AVITAR 0.0003 +0.00 +50.00% EA ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. 111.26 +1.65 +1.51% TTWO TAKE TWO 127.64 +1.03 +0.81% SNE SONY 72.62 +1.02 +1.42% MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 166.17 +2.99 +1.83% GME GAMESTOP CORP 4.62 +0.01 +0.22%

There could be light at the end of the gaming tunnel as 2019 was the last year before an expected console refresh that could provide a boost.

Among the winners for 2019: The Nintendo Switch was the top hardware platform and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare topped the software chart.

The Call of Duty franchise has led the way for 11 straight years.