Videogame sales end 2019 with a downward trend
2019 ended with 5 straight monthly sales declines.
The videogame industry was glad to say good riddance to 2019.
The industry wrapped a down year with a fifth straight month of declining sales, suffering a 15 percent drop in December, the key holiday shopping season, according to Seeking Alpha.
December sales fell is $2.98 billion, along with a 19 percent decline in November, according to NPD Group.
The industry saw declines in December as well as the full year across the major metrics: hardware sales, software sales, accessories and game cards.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|NTDOY
|NINTENDO CO LTD
|48.84
|-0.17
|-0.35%
|AVTI
|AVITAR
|0.0003
|+0.00
|+50.00%
|EA
|ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.
|111.26
|+1.65
|+1.51%
|TTWO
|TAKE TWO
|127.64
|+1.03
|+0.81%
|SNE
|SONY
|72.62
|+1.02
|+1.42%
|MSFT
|MICROSOFT CORP.
|166.17
|+2.99
|+1.83%
|GME
|GAMESTOP CORP
|4.62
|+0.01
|+0.22%
There could be light at the end of the gaming tunnel as 2019 was the last year before an expected console refresh that could provide a boost.
Among the winners for 2019: The Nintendo Switch was the top hardware platform and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare topped the software chart.
The Call of Duty franchise has led the way for 11 straight years.