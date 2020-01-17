Expand / Collapse search
Technology

Videogame sales end 2019 with a downward trend

2019 ended with 5 straight monthly sales declines.

By FOXBusiness
Investing in video games: How you can get in on the action

The videogame industry was glad to say good riddance to 2019.

The industry wrapped a down year with a fifth straight month of declining sales, suffering a 15 percent drop in December, the key holiday shopping season, according to Seeking Alpha.

December sales fell is $2.98 billion, along with a 19 percent decline in November, according to NPD Group.

The industry saw declines in December as well as the full year across the major metrics: hardware sales, software sales, accessories and game cards.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
NTDOYNINTENDO CO LTD48.84-0.17-0.35%
AVTIAVITAR0.0003+0.00+50.00%
EAELECTRONIC ARTS INC.111.26+1.65+1.51%
TTWOTAKE TWO127.64+1.03+0.81%
SNESONY72.62+1.02+1.42%
MSFTMICROSOFT CORP.166.17+2.99+1.83%
GMEGAMESTOP CORP4.62+0.01+0.22%

There could be light at the end of the gaming tunnel as 2019 was the last year before an expected console refresh that could provide a boost.

Among the winners for 2019: The Nintendo Switch was the top hardware platform and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare topped the software chart.

The Call of Duty franchise has led the way for 11 straight years.