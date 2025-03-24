US Oil & Gas Association president ready to buy a Tesla to show 'solidarity with the innovators and builders'

Miracles can happen.

The president of the U.S. Oil & Gas Association on Monday said he is prepared to purchase a Tesla, the popular electric vehicle, to show "solidarity with the innovators and builders."

In a post on X, the group said Tim Staewart is ready to order a Tesla, not because he needs it.

"The President of USOGA is just about ready to order this Tesla – not because he needs it – but show solidarity with the innovators and builders," the post reads. "Who would have thought we would live to see such times? It's cats and dogs living together. Mass Hysteria."

The post is accompanied by an image of a Tesla with a purchase price of $61,130.

Stewart's wife has already signed off on the purchase, should the US Oil & Gas Association account on X reach 61,130 followers.

"If we get 61,130 followers for the @US_OGA account he will click ‘Order’ and give a big middle finger to the losers and the haters," the post states. "(But let's do this before the 31st when the 0% financing offer expires....)"

The move is unusual given the USOGA lobbies for public policy that supports the exploration and production of the domestic oil and natural gas industry.

Tesla has come under scrutiny because of billionaire Elon Musk' role in the company and his work within the Trump administration, specifically his work with the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

Multiple Tesla vehicles have been set on fire and other incidents of vandalism at Tesla dealerships have occurred across the country in recent weeks.

Stewart bought an electric vehicle before. In August 2022, he told Neil Cavuto on "Cavuto Coast-to-Coast" that he had purchased a Volkswagen ID.4.

At the time, he said he would document "how well" the experience goes.

"The good part of all this is my local utility relies heavily on natural gas for electric generation, and so I figure if we're burning natural gas to charge my electric vehicle, we're coming out even in the end," Stewart said.