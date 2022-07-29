Expand / Collapse search
US and Japan launch joint semiconductor research hub

The US and Japan have teamed up to conduct research on next generation semiconductors

The United States and Japan have decided to launch a new joint international semiconductor research hub, Japanese Trade Minister Hagiuda Koichi said at press conference in Washington.

HOUSE PASSES CHINA COMPETITION BILL, SENDS IT TO PRESIDENT BIDEN'S DESK

Semiconductor inside circuit board

Semiconductor chip installed in a circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. (REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration / Reuters)

The countries agreed during U.S and Japanese economic talks to work on joint research for next-generation semiconductors to establish a secure source of the vital components.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said there was extensive discussion Friday "about how Japan and the United States could collaborate, especially with respect to advanced semiconductors."

