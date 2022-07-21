US investigates Huawei over concerns equipment near military bases could send data to China: report

Chinese tech titan Huawei is under investigation by the White House yet again over concerns the company's products could jeopardize confidential information.

Huawei, one of the largest computer manufacturers in the world, is a Chinese business registered under the supervision of the Chinese Communist Party.

A probe is underway investigating Huawei products' ability to transmit private or sensitive materials back to Chinese servers. The White House is now looking into cellphone tower hardware produced by the conglomerate and its ability to log the information of those who use the company's infrastructure, according to a report from Reuters.

The Commerce Department previously subpoenaed Huawei last April for information on its sharing of data with foreign parties.

Hundreds of Huawei company files, some of them allegedly marked confidential, were leaked in a Washington Post report published Dec. 14. Newly uncovered documents reportedly confirm long-standing suspicions that tech giant Huawei has been more deeply entangled with Chinese Communist Party (CCP) surveillance operations than it has previously admitted, the Post reports.

United States officials have previously warned government agencies to ditch Huawei smartphones and laptops due to security concerns.

After an investigation into Chinese tech giant Huawei linked the massive company to mass surveillance campaigns by the Chinese Communist Party, the National Security Council said in December that the White House is as cautious as ever toward the enigmatic conglomerate.

If the White House finds evidence of explicit collaboration with the Chinese government or malicious sharing of information with foreign actors, a ban on the company's products would be possible.