US Customs and Border Protection computer issue causing airport delays resolved

Be glad if you were not traveling on Friday afternoon because U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) computers experienced a shutdown which caused delays at airports nationwide.

According to CBP, the outage started early Friday afternoon. CBP tweeted about it, calling it a "temporary outage with its processing systems at various airports of entry."

The outage reportedly occurred shortly after 3 p.m. EDT.

They said they were "taking immediate action to address the technology disruption."

It is unknown at this time what caused the outage or how many flights have been delayed or canceled.

Affected facilities included Dulles International Airport and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. The outage did not affect land border crossings, the CBP said.

The outage was reportedly fixed around 6:30 p.m. EDT.

A CBP spokesperson told FOX Business "there is no indication of any nefarious activity at this time. CBP officers had access to security-related databases and all travelers were screened according to security standards."