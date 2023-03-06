Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Massachusetts

University of Massachusetts sounds alarm on TikTok drinking trend after nearly 30 students taken to hospital

UMass officials warn of TikTok 'BORGs' drinking trend after 28 ambulances called to off-campus parties

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 6

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

The University of Massachusetts is sounding the alarm about a TikTok drinking trend after nearly 30 college students were reportedly brought to the hospital from off-campus parties ahead of St. Patrick's Day. 

Students were observed Saturday carrying jugs with a mixture of alcohol, electrolytes, flavoring and water, dubbed "blackout rage gallons," or "BORGs," in a binge-drinking trend gaining traction on TikTok, officials said. 

Reports say 28 ambulances were summoned to off-campus parties. There were so many calls for ambulances for student alcohol intoxication that neighboring agencies stepped in to help, officials said. 

The Amherst Fire Department said none of the cases were life-threatening. UMass officials said this is the first time the university has observed widespread use of BORGs at off-campus parties.

WHAT'S A ‘BORG’? GEN Z'S HANGOVER-PROOF TIKTOK TREND BECOMES A STAPLE FOR WARDING OFF DRINKING DANGERS  

TikTok logo

UMass is warning of a new TikTok "BORGs" drinking trend.  (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato / AP Newsroom)

Amherst Police and UMass Police reported two arrests for underage drinking, Daily Hampshire Gazette reported. According to the newspaper, the hashtag #borg has garnered more than 74.7 million views on TikTok. It has been depicted on the Chinese-owned social media platform since at least 2020. 

Poison Control says the "BORG," which is a closed container carried around by individual students at parties, has been praised by some as avoiding the spread of infectious disease as well as reducing drink spiking.

UMass Amherst screen

The University of Massachusetts said it was reassessing alcohol education.  (Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

SENATORS PUSH BILL TO BAN TIKTOK, BLOCK FOREIGN TECH AMID SECURITY CONCERNS

Because the trend involves customizing the drink with electrolytes, some believe it reduces handovers.  

Yet "BORGs," which typically contain a fifth of vodka, can still cause alcohol poisoning even if consumed over a stretch of several hours, experts warn. 

Amherst fire vehicle

Amherst Fire handled 28 requests for ambulance transports. (Amherst Fire Department / Fox News)

In a statement, the university said the weekend's events will be assessed and steps will be taken to improve alcohol education. Incoming students already learn about the physiological and medical risks of binge drinking.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The weekend’s festivities are known among UMass students as the "Blarney Blowout," an annual unsanctioned event related to upcoming St. Patrick's Day, local media reported.

Fox News Digital reached out to the university and fire department for added comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 