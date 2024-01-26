Universities consider academic integrity in approach to evolving AI-filled future

A study sponsored by Turnitin shows that 75% of the students surveyed would continue using AI tools even if their professors or schools banned the technology. As artificial intelligence evolves, faculty members and school officials are creating new guidelines and curriculum to adapt.

"Cheating is nothing new. Technology changes all the time. But now, a student using AI can potentially get through an entire class without doing any original work," said Biola University Associate Provost for Curriculum and Instruction Cherry McCabe.

Schools are now trying to figure out how to keep students honest.

After the release of ChatGPT 3.5 in November 2022, Biola University contemplated using campus-wide AI-detection software, but ultimately decided against it.

NEARLY HALF OF JOB SEEKERS USE AI TO POLISH THEIR RESUMES

"We can’t really police our way out of this, and it’s not really going to give us outcomes in terms of what we hope to accomplish in our educational goals. So it might seem counterintuitive, but some of the best ways to promote academic integrity are really the old school methods of small class sizes, faculty-student relationships," said McCabe.

Pepperdine University is using software like Turnitin to detect AI.

"Pepperdine has wisely stepped up to acknowledge the different uses across the subjects, and are allowing faculty, within reason, to use discretion and to use our professional judgment about the ways in which we’re going to incorporate AI, how we’re going to detect AI, and how we’re going to advise students on their use or discourage students in their incorporation of AI tools into their work," said Pepperdine University Associate Professor Jennifer Miyake-Trapp.

AI WILL CREATE LONG-TERM ‘JOB DISRUPTIONS,’ CEO OF BIG FOUR FIRM SAYS

The study sponsored by Turnitin found that both faculty and students believe AI tools are necessary to be successful in the workforce. Some students we spoke to are preparing themselves for a future filled with AI technology.

"I use it every day. There’s different ones, there’s Bard, Claude, ChatGPT. There’s Copilot. I’ve tried them all, and I’m doing research on them right now to see which ones I prefer or which one I like better," said Biola junior Joseph Hartono.

WALMART, SAM'S CLUB INTEGRATING GENERATIVE AI INTO SHOPPING AND STORE EXPERIENCES

Some students are seeing AI being integrated into their professions already through the classes they take.

"Honestly, it’s been efficient, time-saving, effective and being able to realize my idea better, but I guess the one thing is that I want to be careful in terms of my own usage of AI in terms of having to understand the basics and fundamentals of animation, in terms of learning and being able to understand the basics," said Biola sophomore Clarissa Jocelyn.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Almost half of the students surveyed by the Turnitin study see a positive impact of AI on their learning. The study also shows a decrease in faculty who believe AI is negatively impacting education.