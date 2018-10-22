Uber's top dealmaker Poetzscher resigns effective immediately

Uber Technologies Inc.'s head of corporate development, Cameron Poetzscher, has resigned , according to a person familiar with the matter.

Continue Reading Below

An Uber spokesman on Monday confirmed Mr. Poetzscher's departure. The resignation is effective immediately and Uber's new CFO Nelson Chai is assuming Mr. Poetzscher's responsibilities while the firm seeks a replacement, the spokesman said. "We thank Cam for his four and a half years of service to Uber," a spokesman said in an email.

Mr. Poetzscher couldn't immediately be reached, and his attorney had no immediate statement.

Mr. Poetzscher, a trusted adviser to Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi, oversaw Uber's biggest deals, like the $7.7 billion investment from SoftBank Group Corp. and the sale of its Southeast Asia operations.

After complaints, an investigation by an outside law firm found he had a pattern of making sexual remarks about female colleagues and that he engaged in a consensual affair with a colleague in violation of company policy, The Wall Street Journal reported in September, citing people familiar with the matter.

Advertisement

In November 2017, Uber gave Mr. Poetzscher a formal warning, reduced his annual bonus, and mandated sensitivity coaching, according to the people.

In a statement to the Journal for that September article, Mr. Poetzscher said he was "rightfully disciplined" by Uber. "I deeply regret and have learned from this error in judgment, and I am proud of how hard everyone at Uber is working to ensure our company is a positive, respectful, and inspiring place to work," he said at the time.