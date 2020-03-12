Uber drivers, riders with coronavirus could have accounts suspended

If you have the coronavirus, Uber doesn't want you to use its service.

The rideshare giant announced said Wednesday it may suspend the accounts of drivers and passengers who have been diagnosed or exposed to the potentially deadly respiratory illness.

Uber will work with public health authorities to determine which accounts require suspension, according to the company website.

Since accounts require full names, email addresses and phone numbers at sign-up, executives at Uber appear to be confident that suspensions will be possible upon request from public health authorities.

FOX Business reached out to Uber to comment but did not immediately hear back.

Drivers and delivery people who have had their accounts suspended "will receive financial assistance for up to 14 days," according to Uber's updated policy.

This news comes days after news broke that Uber and other rideshare companies were considering a fund to compensate quarantined drivers.

"We've already helped drivers in some affected areas, and we're working to quickly implement this worldwide," the company said.

Additionally, Uber is giving out disinfectants to drivers to keep cars clean.

Users who make orders on Uber Eats will be able to request food orders be left at the door to avoid person-to-person contact.