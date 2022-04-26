Twitter will be ‘a lot more effective’ following Elon Musk buyout: Palantir co-founder

Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale discussed Twitter's new ownership after the company agreed to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's buyout deal, arguing even Musk's "basic ideas can make this business worth a lot more" during an appearance on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday.

JOE LONSDALE: You know, it is going to be a lot more effective than what it is right now. All of us know there's a bunch of people at Twitter. I think the small-dollar donations are over 98% to the left. There's all sorts of nonsense going on.

ELON MUSK ACQUIRES TWITTER IN $44 BILLION DEAL: NOW WHAT?

I think it was Mark Zuckerberg who originally attributed to who said that that Twitter was a clown car that fell into a gold mine. This is one of the worst-run businesses in Silicon Valley. Right. And, you know, it's usually very hard to build a multi-billion dollar business; usually you have amazing technology, culture, some of the best talent in the world. Twitter does not have that. Twitter is a clown car that fell into a goldmine that if you actually put a really competent, great leader in charge, I think some of Elon's even basic ideas can make this business worth a lot more. And yes, he's obviously dedicated to free speech, and I think that's a huge thing for our democracy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: