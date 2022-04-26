Expand / Collapse search
Twitter will be ‘a lot more effective’ following Elon Musk buyout: Palantir co-founder

Twitter accepts Elon Musk's $44B offer

Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale argues Elon Musk's dedication to free speech is a 'huge thing for our democracy.' video

Twitter will be ‘a lot more effective’ following Elon Musk buyout: Lonsdale

Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale argues Elon Musk's dedication to free speech is a 'huge thing for our democracy.'

Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale discussed Twitter's new ownership after the company agreed to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's buyout deal, arguing even Musk's "basic ideas can make this business worth a lot more" during an appearance on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday.

JOE LONSDALE: You know, it is going to be a lot more effective than what it is right now. All of us know there's a bunch of people at Twitter. I think the small-dollar donations are over 98% to the left. There's all sorts of nonsense going on. 

BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 10: In this photo illustration the logo of Twitter can be seen on a smartphone on March 10, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images) ((Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

I think it was Mark Zuckerberg who originally attributed to who said that that Twitter was a clown car that fell into a gold mine. This is one of the worst-run businesses in Silicon Valley. Right. And, you know, it's usually very hard to build a multi-billion dollar business; usually you have amazing technology, culture, some of the best talent in the world. Twitter does not have that. Twitter is a clown car that fell into a goldmine that if you actually put a really competent, great leader in charge, I think some of Elon's even basic ideas can make this business worth a lot more. And yes, he's obviously dedicated to free speech, and I think that's a huge thing for our democracy. 

Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale discusses the various reactions to Elon Musk buying Twitter, the U.S. supply chain being dependent on China and a potential recession in the country. video

This is one of the 'worst' run businesses in Silicon Valley: Lonsdale

Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale discusses the various reactions to Elon Musk buying Twitter, the U.S. supply chain being dependent on China and a potential recession in the country.