Twitter will let users control who can reply to their tweets

Twitter said it will experiment with different ways for users to control who replies to their tweets as the company continues to look for ways to address harassment on its platform.

Continue Reading Below

“We want to help people feel safe participating in the conversation on Twitter by giving them more control over the conversations they start,” the company tweeted.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Company representatives explained the plans during a presentation at the CES tech conference in Las Vegas Wednesday, Reuters reported. Users will be able to choose from four settings which would allow either anyone to respond, allow only followed or mentioned users to respond, allow just people mentioned to respond or no one at all.

Twitter, like other social media companies, has been struggling to deal with abuse on its platform for years. It has banned select users like Alex Jones and other accounts linked to organized misinformation campaigns, but has avoided making drastic changes, reportedly out of concerns that it could drive away users and hurt revenue.

TWITTER PURGES ACCOUNTS TIED TO MISINFORMATION CAMPAIGNS

TWITTER FLOATS DRAMATIC CHANGE TO HOW SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS RECOMMEND CONTENT

Last year, founder and CEO Jack Dorsey admitted in an interview with Rolling Stone that it does divide people.

“I feel the weight of how our tool is used in society and how it's been used for good and how it's used for stuff I'm not proud of,” Dorsey told Rolling Stone then. “We definitely create isolation. We definitely make it easy for people to confirm their own bias.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS