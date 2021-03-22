Twitter, amid fallout over Trump ban, seeks user input on policies for politicians, world leaders

Twitter is seeking input from users on its policies regarding politicians and world leaders, as the company continues to face fallout from its decision to permanently block former President Trump from the platform.

The company, in a blog post, said that politicians and government officials “are constantly evolving” how they use the platform.

“We want our policies to remain relevant to the ever-changing nature of political discourse on Twitter and protect the health of the public conversation,” Twitter said. “That’s why we’re reviewing our approach to world leaders and seeking your input.”

Twitter said it wants to hear from the public on “whether or not they believe world leaders should be subject to the same rules as others on Twitter.”

“And, should a world leader violate a rule, what type of enforcement action is appropriate,” Twitter said.

The company, on March 19, put out a public survey to “help inform the development” of their policy framework, which they said would be available in 14 languages to “ensure a global perspective” is reflected in the feedback.

Users have until April 12 to complete the survey and submit their feedback.

“We want to serve the public conservation and allow the public to hear from and engage with leaders around the world,” Twitter said. “Ultimately, our aim is to have a policy that appropriately balances fundamental human rights and considers the global context in which we operate.”

Twitter has come under scrutiny for its move to permanently suspend former President Trump from the platform following his comments surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Over the weekend, Trump senior adviser Jason Miller said the former president will be back on social media in the near future.

"I do think that we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here, with his own platform," Miller told Fox News' "#MediaBuzz" on Sunday. "And this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media, it’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does.”

Miller said he was unable to provide much more in terms of details at this point, but he did reveal that Trump has been having "high-powered meetings" at Mar-a-Lago with various teams regarding the venture, and that "numerous companies" have approached Trump.

"This new platform is going to be big," Miller said, predicting that Trump will draw "tens of millions of people."

Meanwhile, last month, Twitter announced a new way of identifying state-affiliated accounts, extending labels to accounts from G-7 countries and to nations that Twitter has accused of state-linked information operations, as well as heads of states for those countries in an effort to provide context for the Twitter community.