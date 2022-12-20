Twitter slapped with complaint by 100 ex-employees alleging sex discrimination, illegal termination: report

Twitter was hit with a complaint by 100 former employees Tuesday alleging a series of legal violations, including sex discrimination and failing to pay severance after Elon Musk’s chaotic acquisition of the company in late October, according to a report.

The former employee’s lawyer, Shannon Liss-Riordan, filed 100 demands for arbitration against the social media giant.

The arbitration demands accuse Twitter of breach of contract, and illegally terminating employees who were on medical or parental leave, and sex discrimination, among other legal violations.

"The conduct of Twitter since Musk took over is incredibly egregious, and we will pursue every avenue to protect workers and extract from Twitter the compensation that is due to them," Liss-Riordan told Reuters.

ELON MUSK SUPPORTS CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATION AFTER TWITTER FILES REVELATIONS

The complaint comes in addition to other class action lawsuits pending in California federal court. A week after Musk finalized his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, a letter went out to employees saying about half of the company’s 7,500-person workforce will be losing their jobs starting Friday.

A class-action lawsuit was subsequently filed against Twitter on behalf of workers who claimed that the company’s intended layoffs violated a federal law requiring 60 days’ notice for employees.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

FOX Business has reached out to Twitter and Liss-Riordan for additional comment.