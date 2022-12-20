Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Twitter

Twitter slapped with complaint by 100 ex-employees alleging sex discrimination, illegal termination: report

Other class action lawsuits were filed against Twitter following Elon Musk's takeover in late October

close
T3 Trading Group chief strategist Scott Redler and Sarge986 president Stephen Guilfoyle reveal what blue chip stocks they're buying as the bear market persists on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Elon Musk's Twitter fiasco could be a Tesla buy signal: Scott Redler

T3 Trading Group chief strategist Scott Redler and Sarge986 president Stephen Guilfoyle reveal what blue chip stocks they're buying as the bear market persists on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Twitter was hit with a complaint by 100 former employees Tuesday alleging a series of legal violations, including sex discrimination and failing to pay severance after Elon Musk’s chaotic acquisition of the company in late October, according to a report. 

The former employee’s lawyer, Shannon Liss-Riordan, filed 100 demands for arbitration against the social media giant. 

Twitter sign with leaves around it

A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File / AP Newsroom)

The arbitration demands accuse Twitter of breach of contract, and illegally terminating employees who were on medical or parental leave, and sex discrimination, among other legal violations. 

"The conduct of Twitter since Musk took over is incredibly egregious, and we will pursue every avenue to protect workers and extract from Twitter the compensation that is due to them," Liss-Riordan told Reuters

ELON MUSK SUPPORTS CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATION AFTER TWITTER FILES REVELATIONS

The complaint comes in addition to other class action lawsuits pending in California federal court. A week after Musk finalized his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, a letter went out to employees saying about half of the company’s 7,500-person workforce will be losing their jobs starting Friday. 

A class-action lawsuit was subsequently filed against Twitter on behalf of workers who claimed that the company’s intended layoffs violated a federal law requiring 60 days’ notice for employees. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

FOX Business has reached out to Twitter and Liss-Riordan for additional comment. 