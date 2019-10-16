Twitter outlines principles for use by world leaders

Maybe it can be called Twitter 101 for world leaders.

On a recent blog post, Twitter outlined some of its context and principles for reviewing posts from such accounts.

Use of Twitter by world leaders is largely new ground and the social media service understands that.

The company says the mission is to provide a forum that enables people to be informed and to engage their leaders directly.

Twitter assess reported Tweets from world leaders against the Twitter Rules, which are designed to ensure people can participate in the public conversation freely and safely.

Direct interactions with fellow public figures, comments on political issues of the day, or foreign policy saber-rattling on economic or military issues are generally not in violation of the Twitter Rules.

If a Tweet from a world leader does violate the Twitter Rules but there is a clear public interest value to keeping the Tweet on the service, it may be placed behind a notice that provides context about the violation and allows people to click through should they wish to see the content.

Twitter says world leaders are not above the service's policies.

That means no promotion of terrorism, threats of violence and posting private information among other issues could lead to enforcement.

Twitter says the goal is to enforce our rules judiciously and impartially.