Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Twitter

Twitter moves to build payment system on platform: report

Musk floated the payment systems idea for Twitter in a pitch to investors back in May

close
'The Rubin Report' host Dave Rubin describes what he saw during his 48-hour visit with Elon Musk at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters. video

Elon Musk described Twitter as 'fractal Rube Goldberg machine': Dave Rubin

'The Rubin Report' host Dave Rubin describes what he saw during his 48-hour visit with Elon Musk at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters.

Twitter is moving ahead with plans to introduce payment tools across the social media app, according to a Monday report. 

Per The Financial Times, the platform’s CEO Elon Musk says the system would initially use fiat currencies and eventually add cryptocurrency functionality. 

Elon Musk

Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San Francisco, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/ Benjamin Fanjoy / AP Newsroom)

The report cited people familiar with the matter who said the social media platform has begun applying for regulatory licenses. 

Musk acquired Twitter in late October for $44 billion following a chaotic legal battle that dragged out for months. The new boss has been pushing Twitter to find new streams of revenue as it faces a drop in advertising income. 

TWITTER MAKES FIRST INTEREST PAYMENT ON DEBT SINCE MUSK BUYOUT: REPORT

Twitter’s director of product management, Esther Crawford, is leading the development on payments, according to The Times. 

Musk, who helped form PayPal in 1999, has said previously the Twitter acquisition would be part of a master plan to create an "everything app" that offers social networking, peer-to-peer payments, and e-commerce shopping. 

The Twitter headquarters building

FILE: Low-angle view of sign with logo on the facade of the headquarters of social network Twitter in the South of Market (SoMa) neighborhood of San Francisco, California, October 13, 2017.  (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Before Musk’s takeover, the company was exploring ways in which its users could receive tips, or digital payments, from their followers. 

Musk floated the payment systems idea for Twitter in a pitch to investors back in May, saying it could generate upwards of $1.3 billion by 2028, The New York Times previously reported

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP 

FOX Business has reached out to Twitter for further comment.