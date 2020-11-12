Twitter says it labeled 0.2% of all election-related tweets as disputed

Twitter labeled and reduced the distribution of 300,000 tweets in the two weeks from Oct. 27 to Wednesday related to the presidential election -- 0.2%, according to a report.

Continue Reading Below

“These enforcement actions remain part of our continued strategy to add context and limit the spread of misleading information about election processes around the world on Twitter,” Twitter’s head of legal and policy, Vijaya Gadde, wrote in a blog post.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Users cannot like or comment on the labeled tweet but can retweet or quote tweet it, meaning they can share it with their own commentary.

The action led to a 29% decrease in users “quote-tweeting,” or resharing the labeled messages with their own followers.

Twitter's Civil Integrity Policy states that users cannot post or share "content that may suppress participation or mislead people about when, where, or how to participate in a civic process."

Misleading claims include those that cause confusion about a civic process or those "that cause confusion about the established laws, regulations, procedures, and methods of a civic process, or about the actions of officials or entities executing those civic processes..."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The social media company marked at least seven tweets from President Trump ince Election Day to reduce the spread of misinformation related to the 2020 presidential election as some battleground states continue to count votes.

The company announced in a Nov. 2 tweet that it "may label Tweets, starting on election night, that make claims about election results before they’re officially called."

A second tweet added that Twitter will prioritize "the presidential election and other highly contested races where there may be significant issues with misleading information."

Tweets eligible for labeling include those that come from a U.S. candidate's account, U.S. accounts with more than 100,000 followers and those that have 25,000 or more likes or retweets.