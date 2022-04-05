San Franciscans slam ‘entitled’ Elon Musk for buying chunk of Bay Area company Twitter

People in Twitter’s hometown of San Francisco told Fox News Digital Elon Musk’s purchase of a large stake in the social media platform was "concerning," while others said the Tesla co-founder has "never been wrong" with his investments.

"Elon only does things for a reason," one resident named Michael said. "I don't know that he's ever been wrong."

"He has not executed flawlessly, but he's never quite been wrong," he continued. "So, I would have to believe that he has a strong motivation or he wouldn't have sunk a couple of billion dollars … of his net worth into Twitter."

Musk purchased a 9.2% stake in Twitter , according to a Monday filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission . His purchase made him the company's largest shareholder; his stake was worth nearly $3 billion by the end of trading that day.

Lizzy, also a San Francisco native, told Fox News Digital she thinks Musk made the buy for bragging rights.

"It's just another story of some super rich guy who feels entitled to buy companies or parts of the company," she said.

Michael said he thinks Musk’s influence on Twitter will depend on his relationship with its co-founder, Jack Dorsey.

"Elon, everything he touches, he has strong effects," Michael told Fox News Digital. "He'll create some opportunity for himself first and then obviously … for others."

Along with news of the purchase, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced that Musk would join the company's board.

"I’m really happy Elon is joining the Twitter board!" Dorsey tweeted . "He cares deeply about our world and Twitter’s role in it."

But another San Francisco resident, Gabriel, told Fox News Digital: "I do think it is concerning. He's been very vocal on Twitter, just in general, so him owning 10% of one of the most popular social networks in the world is kind of just concerning all the way around."

Gabriel said, despite his concerns, he still plans to use the platform.

"If I see that Twitter is not a place that I feel comfortable being on, then I can definitely see myself using it less," he said. "But as of now, that's probably the social network I used the most, so hopefully he doesn't change that much."