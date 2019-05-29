Twitter is looking to hire a ‘Tweeter in Chief’

Twitter is in search of a social media savvy individual to take on the coveted role of “Tweeter in Chief.”

Continue Reading Below

The company posted a job listing Tuesday for a “Tweeter in Chief” who would manage the @Twitter account. The person can work from any of Twitter’s offices in the U.S., including in San Francisco or New York City.

“Tweet Tweet. You’ll be @Twitter on Twitter. Our Tweeter in Chief. You’ll set the tone of who we are and how we act, and talk to people on Twitter. No big deal,” the posting’s description read.

The current manager of the @Twitter account tweets about new feature releases while sprinkling in some other bizarre posts that appear to have no context. Other times gifs and memes by other users are retweeted.

It looks like the company is searching for someone who would be able to hone in on a clearer direction. The job requires the individual to tell Twitter’s “own distinct story” in 280 characters or fewer while creating conversation and engagement with users worldwide.

Advertisement

It’s unclear if the person who ends up running @Twitter would also have to address backlash the social media company receives, though there is the @TwitterSupport account to answer users’ questions.

“You are a master in the art of Twitter, and want to take that passion and expertise to the ultimate, meta-level of @Twitter,” the job listing stated. “You’ll be writing the Tweets for @Twitter, setting the editorial direction and leading a team of incredible community managers. So every day you’ll be reacting to culture, as it happens.”

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg TWTR TWITTER INC. 37.29 -0.12 -0.32%

The job would require the person to be “extremely plugged into Twitter culture, stan culture and culture in general” and a good storyteller.

Details such as a potential candidate's number of years of experience in the media industry or school requirements were not provided, but the person must have “razor-sharp editing skills” and know a bit about marketing and copywriting for other brands.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

And the candidate must have a proven track record of tweeting because it is part of the job.

It wasn't clear how much the position actually pays.

The term “Tweeter in Chief” isn’t new. President Trump was dubbed America’s “Tweeter in Chief” in the first few years of his presidency because of his frequent tweeting habits.