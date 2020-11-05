Twitter flags 7th Trump post since Election Day

Twitter labeled and reduced the distribution of another Wednesday post from President Trump regarding mail-in ballots.

It is the seventh tweet from the president that the social media company has labeled since Election Day in its effort to reduce the spread of misinformation related to the 2020 presidential election as some battleground states continue to count votes.

"ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED!" Trump tweeted in contradiction to new rules allowing some states to count ballots days after Election Day so as long as they were postmarked by Nov. 3.

Twitter hid the tweet behind the message, "Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process" and included a link below the tweet that directs users to information about the ongoing ballot-counting process.

Users cannot like or comment on the tweet but can retweet or quote tweet it, meaning they can share it with their own commentary.

"We placed a warning on this Tweet for making a potentially misleading claim about an election." a Twitter spokesperson told FOX Business. "This action is in line with our Civic Integrity Policy, and as is standard with this warning, we will significantly restrict engagements on this Tweet."

Twitter's Civil Integrity Policy states that users cannot post or share "content that may suppress participation or mislead people about when, where, or how to participate in a civic process."

Misleading claims include those that cause confusion about a civic process or those "that cause confusion about the established laws, regulations, procedures, and methods of a civic process, or about the actions of officials or entities executing those civic processes..."

The company announced in a Nov. 2 tweet that it "may label Tweets, starting on election night, that make claims about election results before they’re officially called."

A second tweet added that Twitter will prioritize "the presidential election and other highly contested races where there may be significant issues with misleading information."

Tweets eligible for labeling include those that come from a U.S. candidate's account, U.S. accounts with more than 100,000 followers and those that have 25,000 or more likes or retweets.

