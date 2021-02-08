Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Technology

Twitter exploring idea of offering subscriptions for certain services: report

TweetDeck among group of services considered as social media giant has lagged behind other companies

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for February 8

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Twitter is reportedly exploring the idea of offering subscriptions for certain services — including TweetDeck — as targeted advertising growth has lagged behind other social media companies.

Continue Reading Below

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TWTRTWITTER INC.58.20+1.42+2.50%

Other revenue boosting options on the table include giving users the ability to tip other accounts for exclusive content, or charging for upgraded user features, sources told Bloomberg.

Twitter has tasked some its employees with researching the potential options, which may be discussed Tuesday at the company’s earnings call, the outlet reported.

FAKE ACCOUNTS PRAISE CHINA, MOCK US ON FACEBOOK, TWITTER, YOUTUBE

Facebook and Snap Inc. — which owns Snapchat — have exceeded Twitter in targeted digital ad growth in recent years, the report said.

Bruce Falck, Twitter’s head of revenue products, did not rule out the idea of subscriptions in a statement to Bloomberg.

Twitter is reportedly exploring the idea of offering subscriptions for certain services — including TweetDeck — as targeted advertising growth has lagged behind other social media companies. Photo credit: iStock

“While we’re excited about this potential, it’s important to note we are still in very early exploration and we do not expect any meaningful revenue attributable to these opportunities in 2021,” Falck said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In July, Twitter Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal told investors the company was in its infancy stages of looking into subscriptions.

“We have a really high bar for when we would ask consumers to pay for aspects of Twitter,” he said, according to the report.