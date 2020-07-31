Twitter permanently bans former KKK leader David Duke

Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke has been banned from Twitter for breaking the social media platform’s rules forbidding hate speech.

Continue Reading Below

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TWTR TWITTER INC. 36.30 -0.42 -1.14%

The company said Friday that Duke’s account “has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of the Twitter rules on hateful conduct.”

TWITTER LINKS HACK TO PHONE-BASED PHISHING ATTACK

It didn’t specify what Duke posted that triggered the ban, but its policy on hateful conduct prohibits promoting violence or threatening attacks against people based on religious affiliation, race and ethnic origin.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Twitter said the ban was in line with its recently updated policy aimed at cutting down on harmful links. Under the new rules, the company may suspend accounts dedicated to sharing hateful content or try to get around its blocks on sharing links to the material.

TWITTER DEFENDS NOT BLOCKING IRAN LEADER'S TWEETS AFTER BLOCKING TRUMP'S

Duke was the leader of the white supremacist KKK from 1974 to 1978.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE