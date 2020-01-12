Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Tech

Trump to stop civilian drone program over China tech concerns

The Interior Department is considering halting about 1,000 drones over potential spying risk

Reuters
close
Former JPMorgan chief economist Anthony Chan breaks down the jobs report and discusses what headlines will affect markets next week, such as signing ‘Phase One’ of the China trade deal. video

How will signing ‘Phase 1’ of China deal impact markets?

Former JPMorgan chief economist Anthony Chan breaks down the jobs report and discusses what headlines will affect markets next week, such as signing ‘Phase One’ of the China trade deal.

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. government is planning to permanently halt its civilian drone program due to the devices being made at least partly in China, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Continue Reading Below

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Interior Department is considering halting about 1,000 drones after deciding that the risk of the drones being used by Beijing for spying was too high, FT said, citing two people briefed on the plans. (on.ft.com/3a4NuZe)

Sources also told FT that Interior Secretary David Bernhardt has not signed an official policy but is planning to pull the fleet from action, with exceptions for emergencies like fighting wildfires and training.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Interior Department was not immediately available for comment.