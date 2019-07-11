Trump to examine anti-conservative 'dishonesty,' 'bias' among US social media giants

President Trump is hosting a social media-focused summit at the White House on Thursday afternoon, which is expected to examine bias at some of the country’s biggest technology companies.

In a Twitter post fired off before the summit on Thursday, Trump said the “tremendous dishonesty, bias, discrimination and suppression practiced by certain companies” would be a key focus.

He also noted that the “Fake News Media” is not as powerful as social media companies, who, he said, will go out of business in the coming years due to lack of credibility and approval from the public. Despite his prevalent use of Twitter, Trump surmised he would have probably become president even without using it.

Who will not be in attendance? Representatives from the nation’s largest social media companies, like Twitter and Facebook.

Twitter and Facebook had no comment on the summit when contacted by FOX Business.

The White House had not released any further information ahead of the event.

Trump has been an outspoken critic against perceived liberal-leaning biases at some of the country’s biggest technology companies – including Google, Facebook and Twitter. Last month, he said during an interview with FOX Business that the U.S. should be suing Google and Facebook. He also said that Twitter was making it very hard for him to get his message out because the company was allegedly making it difficult for new people to follow him.

Republicans have also said that conservative search content has been suppressed by Google and Facebook.

Executives from big tech firms – including Google, Facebook and Apple – are set to testify before a House committee next week. However, the focus is expected to be on competition within the sector, amid rising antitrust concerns regarding how much power these companies have – and whether it allows them to unfairly crowd out competition.