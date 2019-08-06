Trump rips Google over alleged anti-conservative bias

President Trump said on Tuesday that the administration is watching search giant Google “very closely” and slammed the company’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, while sounding off on alleged anti-conservative bias at the tech firm.

Continue Reading Below

“Sundar Pichai of Google was in the Oval Office working very hard to explain how much he liked me, what a great job the Administration is doing, that Google was not involved with China’s military, that they didn’t help Crooked Hillary over me in the 2016 Election,” Trump wrote in a tweet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The president added that during the recent meeting between him and the Google chief, Pichai said the company is not “planning to illegally subvert the 2020 Election despite all that has been said to the contrary.”