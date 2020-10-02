Trump's COVID-19 announcement becomes his most-liked tweet ever

President Trump's Friday morning tweet announcing he tested positive for coronavirus has become his most-liked tweet ever, according to Twitter data.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" the president tweeted to his 86.6 million followers early Friday.

The tweet has garnered 1.5 million likes, more than 870,000 retweets and more than 495,000 comments.

The president's second-most-liked tweet from August 2019 came after he tweeted news about rapper A$AP Rocky being released from prison in Sweden after the president demanded authorities let him go in a series of tweets.

"A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!" Trump tweeted at the time. The tweet received more than 818,000 likes and more than 310,000 retweets.

A July 2017 tweet from Trump sharing a doctored video of himself mocking CNN, however, received more retweets than the A$AP Rocky tweet with more than 464,000 retweets but only 505,000 likes.

Conversely, two of Democratic nominee Joe Biden's top tweets are about Trump.

"I can’t believe I have to say this, but please don’t drink bleach," Biden wrote in an April 24 tweet that got 1.6 million likes and more than 367,000 retweets.

In a 2016 tweet that got 1.8 million likes and more than 347,000 retweets, Biden wrote, "Donald Trump is the worst president we've ever had."

The data was pulled from Twitter using the command "min_retweets:[number]" in the search bar and only includes tweets that Trump and Biden authored themselves.

Twitter did not immediately respond to an inquiry from FOX Business.

