Trump administration publishes list of Chinese, Russian companies with alleged military ties

The Commerce Department has published a list of Chinese and Russian companies on Tuesday with alleged military ties, which limits them from purchasing a wide range of U.S. goods and technology.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the move establishes a new process to "assist exporters in screening their customers for military end users.” The “military end user” designation requires U.S. companies to obtain licenses in order to sell to the firms.

“The Department recognizes the importance of leveraging its partnerships with U.S. and global companies to combat efforts by China and Russia to divert U.S. technology for their destabilizing military programs, including by highlighting red flag indicators such as those related to Communist Chinese military companies identified by the Department of Defense,” Ross added.

Military end-users include those in national armed services and national police, government intelligence or reconnaissance organizations, and any person or entity that supports or contributes to the maintenance or production of military items even if their business is primarily non-military.

The list names 103 entities, including 58 companies with ties to China and 45 with ties to Russia. The list, which is available on the Department of Commerce website and will be on public display in the Federal Registrar beginning on Tuesday, includes the following companies:

China

Academy of Aerospace Solid Propulsion Technology (AASPT);

The following eight subordinate institutions of Aero-Engine Company of China: AECC Aero Science & Technology Co. Ltd.; AECC Aviation Power Co. Ltd.; AECC Beijing Institute of Aeronautical. Materials; AECC China Gas Turbine Establishment; AECC Commercial Aircraft Engine Co. Ltd.; AECC Harbin Dongan Engine Co., Ltd.; AECC Shenyang Liming Aero Engine Co., Ltd.; and AECC South Industry Company Limited;

Anhui Yingliu Hangyuan Power;

The following seven subordinate institutions of Aviation Industry Corporation of China: AVIC Aircraft Co. Ltd.; AVIC Chengdu Aircraft Industrial (GROUP) Co., Ltd.; AVIC Flight Automatic Control Research Institute (FACRI); AVIC General Aircraft Huanan Industry Co. Ltd.; AVIC General Aircraft Zhejiang Institute Co., Ltd.; AVIC International Holding Corporation; AVIC Leihua Electronic Technology Research Institute (LETRI);

Baimtec Material Co., Ltd.;

Beijing Aero Lever Precision Ltd.;

Beijing Ander Tech. Co., Ltd.;

Beijing Guang Ming Electronics Co., Ltd.;

Beijing Siyuan Electronic Co., Ltd.;

CAST Xi’an Spaceflight Engine Factory;

Chengdu Holy Aviation Science & Tech;

China Aviation Ind. Std. Parts;

CSSC Xijiang Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.;

Elink Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.;

Fly Raise International Limited;

Fuhua Precision Man. Co.;

Government Flying Service;

Guangzhou Hangxin Aviation Technology Co., Ltd.;

Guizhou Aviation Tech. Dev. Nat.;

Guizhou Liyang Intl Manufacturing Co., Ltd.;

Hafei Aviation Industry Co., Ltd. (HAFEI);

Hangzhou Bearing Test & Research Center Co., Ltd.;

Harbin General Aircraft Industry Co., Ltd.;

Henan Aerospace Precision Mach;

Hunan South General Aviation Engine Co., Ltd.;

Hutchison Optel Telecom Technology Co., Ltd.;

Jiangsu Meilong Aviation Components Co.;

Jiatai Aircraft Equipment Co., Ltd.;

Jincheng Group Imp & Exp. Co., Ltd.;

Laboratory of Toxicant Analysis, Institute of Pharmacology and Toxicology;

Molecular Devices Shanghai Corporation;

Nanjing Engineering Institute of Aircraft Systems (NEIAS);

National Satellite Meteorological Bureau;

Second Institute of Oceanography, Ministry of Natural Resources;

Shaanxi Aero Electric Co., Ltd.;

Shaanxi Aircaft Industry Co., Ltd.;

Shanghai Aerospace Equip. Man.;

Shanghai Aircraft Design and Research Institute;

Shanghai Aircraft Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (SAMC);

Shanghai Tianlang Electronic Science Co., Ltd.;

Shenyang Academy of Instrumentation Science Co., Ltd.;

Shenyang Aircraft Corporation;

Shenyang Xizi Aviation Industry Co., Ltd.;

Sichuan Hangte Aviation Tech. Co., Ltd.;

Star Tech Aviation Co., Ltd.;

Sumec Instruments Equipment Co., Ltd.;

Suzhou Eric Mechanics and Electronics Co., Ltd.;

Wuxi Hyatech Co., Ltd.;

Wuxi Paike New Mat. Tech. Co., Ltd.;

Wuxi Turbine Blade Co. Ltd.;

Xac Group Aviation Electronics Import & Export Co. Ltd.;

XAIC Tech (Xi’an) Industrial Co., Ltd.;

Xian Aero-Engine Controls Co., Ltd.;

Xian Aircraft Industrial Company Limited;

Xi’an Xae Flying Aviation Manufacturing Technology Co., Ltd.;

Xian Xr Aero- Components Co., Ltd.;

Yibin Sanjiang Machine Co., Ltd.; and

Zhejiang Perfect New Material Co., Ltd.

Russia

Admiralty Shipyard JSC;

Aleksandrov Scientific Research Technological Institute NITI;

Argut OOO;

Communication center of the Ministry of Defense;

Federal Research Center Boreskov Institute of Catalysis;

Federal State Budgetary Enterprise of the Administration of the President of Russia;

Federal State Budgetary Enterprise Special Flight Unit Rossiya of the Administration of the President of Russia;

Federal State Unitary Enterprise Dukhov Automatics Research Institute (VNIIA);

Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR);

Forensic Center of Nizhniy Novgorod Region Main Directorate of the Ministry of Interior Affairs;

Irkut Co.;

Irkut Research and Production Corporation Public Joint Stock Company;

Joint Stock Company Scientific Research Institute of Computing Machinery;

JSC Central Research Institute of Machine Building (JSC TsNIIMash);

JSC Rocket and Space Centre – Progress;

Kamensk-Uralsky Metallurgical Works J.S. Co.;

Kazan Helicopter Plant PJSC;

Komsomolsk-na-Amur Aviation Production Organization (KNAAPO);

Korporatsiya Vsmpo Avisma OAO;

Ministry of Defence RF;

Molot Oruzhie;

NPO High Precision Systems JSC;

NPO Splav JSC;

Oboronprom OJSC;

PJSC Beriev Aircraft Company;

PJSC Irkut Corporation;

PJSC Kazan Helicopters;

POLYUS Research Institute of M.F. Stelmakh Joint Stock Company;

Promtech-Dubna, JSC;

Public Joint Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation;

Radiotechnical and Information Systems (RTI) Concern;

Rapart Services LLC;

Rosoboronexport OJSC (ROE);

Rostec (Russian Technologies State Corporation);

Rostekh – Azimuth;

Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG;

Russian Helicopters JSC;

Sukhoi Aviation JSC;

Sukhoi Civil Aircraft;

Tactical Missiles Corporation JSC;

Tupolev JSC;

UEC-Saturn;

United Aircraft Corporation;

United Engine Corporation; and

United Instrument Manufacturing Corporation.

The Commerce Department noted parties absent from the list are not excluded from regulatory prohibitions. The agency said that exporters, re-exporters, and transferors must continue to do their own due diligence to help determine whether buyers are considered military end users.

Additional parties may be added or deleted from the list as determined by the End-User Review Committee, made up of the Departments of Commerce, Defense, Energy, State, and where appropriate, the Treasury.

