See the top Google searches of 2020

Google on Monday released the top search requests users made in 2020.

Unsurprisingly, most top searches in the U.S. were related to the coronavirus pandemic and 2020 presidential election, while others focused on viral news and tragedies.

The top U.S. search results in 2020 were: "election results," "coronavirus," "Kobe Bryant," "coronavirus update," "coronavirus symptoms," "Zoom," "who is winning the election," "Naya Rivera," "Chadwick Boseman" and "Playstation 5."

Top U.S. news search results in 2020 were: "election results," "coronavirus," "stimulus checks," "unemployment," "Iran," "Hurricane Laura," "Super Tuesday," "stock market," "murder hornet" and "Australia fires."

President-elect Joe Biden was the No. 1 searched person in 2020, followed by Kim Jong-un, Kamala Harris, Jacob Blake, Ran Newman, Tom Hanks, Shakira, Tom Brady, Kanye West and Vanessa Bryant.

Other 2020 search trends including top politician searches, top movie searches, top recipe searches and top musician searches are listed on Google's "Year in Search 2020" report.

Google partnered with the Associated Press to show immediate election results on Google Search and Google Assistant during the 2020 elections.

The tech giant also partnered with the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to present accurate information related to COVID-19 on the platform. Google's coronavirus data comes from Wikipedia, government health ministries, The New York Times and "other authoritative sources."